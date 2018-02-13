BBC Sport - Is it time for summer football?

Time for summer football or a winter break?

Northern Ireland Football League is considering a change to the league season and wants the opinions of clubs and players.

Among the suggestions are a winter break or a switch to summer football.

BBC Sport asked some Irish Premiership managers for their preference.

