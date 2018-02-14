Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Östersunds FK18:00Arsenal
Venue: Jamtkraft Arena

Ostersunds FK v Arsenal

Arsene Wenger
Arsenal won four of their six group games in this season's Europa League

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Ostersunds' run to the last 32 of the Europa League is no fluke.

The Swedish minnows beat Hertha Berlin and drew with Athletic Bilbao on their way to finishing second in their group.

Ostersunds' English boss Graham Potter has said the tie has parallels with an FA Cup third-round game, but Wenger is wary of his side's opponents.

"When I saw them play, I understood why they did well against Bilbao and Berlin," he said.

"It wasn't a coincidence."

Arsenal face Ostersunds in their last-32 first-leg tie on Thursday with just one recognised striker available - Danny Welbeck.

Alexandre Lacazette is out for up to six weeks following knee surgery, while former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible to play in the competition.

"Danny Welbeck looks sharper than he has in a long time," Wenger added.

"He had to wait a little to get back into the team, but that gave him time to work on his fitness."

Laurent Koscielny and Jack Wilshere did not travel to Sweden, both players having Achilles injuries.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Graham Potter: The English coach making a name for himself in Sweden

Ostersunds have enjoyed a rapid rise since Potter took charge seven years ago and he has overseen the club's meteoric ascent from the Swedish fourth division to the top flight.

They claimed some impressive victories in qualifying for the Europa League, overcoming Turkish giants Galatasaray and Greek side PAOK.

Now they welcome Arsenal, and Potter agrees Thursday's game has similarities with classic FA Cup ties, when a lower league side is drawn against a Premier League team.

"In some ways I know where you are coming from in terms of the small team against the big team, absolutely," he said when asked to compare the tie to an FA Cup match.

"Normally in the third round of the FA Cup you have not beaten Galatasaray or PAOK or Hertha Berlin. But in terms of the size of the two teams, absolutely.

"We are obviously all excited about the game and the visit of Arsenal, a Champions League club."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th February 2018

  • Östersunds FKÖstersunds FK18:00ArsenalArsenal
  • CelticCeltic20:05Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg
  • FC AstanaFC Astana16:00SportingSporting Lisbon
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund18:00AtalantaAtalanta
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad18:00AC MilanAC Milan
  • MarseilleMarseille18:00Sporting BragaSporting Braga
  • NiceNice18:00Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad18:00RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow18:00Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens20:05Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen20:05Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
  • Steaua BucharestSteaua Bucharest20:05LazioLazio

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired