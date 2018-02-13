FC Porto v Liverpool

Liverpool scored 23 goals in the Champions League group stages

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino wants to make Porto "suffer" in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

Wednesday's game at the Estadio do Dragao will be Liverpool's first match in the knockout stages of the competition since 2008-09.

They topped their group scoring 23 goals, a record for an English club and a total surpassed only by Paris St-Germain's tally of 25.

Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius will keep his place ahead of Simon Mignolet,

"I don't know if Porto are going to be afraid but we are going to make their life difficult and make them suffer," said Firmino, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions, including six in the Champions League.

Midfielder Emre Can is suspended for the tie, defender Joe Gomez has travelled with the squad after missing the last two matches with a knee injury while £75m record-signing Virgil van Dijk is set for his first appearance in the competition for the club.

Klopp insists his side can compete with the continent's elite, having beaten "Europe's strongest football team" Manchester City 4-3 in the Premier League in January.

"I know it already, we can compete with them, I don't have to look at them, "Klopp added.

"Now we have to show that we are not only part of the competition, we are quite ambitious. That is how it is and we have to take it seriously."

Match facts