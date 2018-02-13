West Brom: Chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman sacked

West Brom have sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman as owner Guochuan Lai responded to the club's poor season.

The Baggies lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Monday and are bottom of the Premier League table with 11 games left.

A club statement said the changes "follow Albion's poor results".

Both Williams and Goodman "have been placed on garden leave with immediate effect", with Mark Jenkins becoming the club's new chief executive.

West Brom have been in English football's top flight for eight successive seasons but have only picked up 20 points from 27 matches and are seven points behind 17th-placed Huddersfield Town.

Albion sacked Tony Pulis as manager on 20 November. His replacement Alan Pardew has only won one league game out of 13 since taking over.

More to follow.