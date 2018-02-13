Swansea City: Rangel out for six weeks after groin surgery

Angel Rangel joined Swansea from Terrassa is 2007

Swansea City club captain Angel Rangel has had surgery on a groin injury.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since Swansea's 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on 2 January.

It is hoped Rangel will feature for the Swans towards the end of the season with the defender expected to return in around six weeks.

Midfielder Leroy Fer and striker Wilfried Bony have been ruled out for the rest of the season with Achilles and knee injuries respectively.

Striker Bony is expected to have an operation this week to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament while Fer had surgery last week.

Swansea meet Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, 17 February in the fifth round of the FA Cup.