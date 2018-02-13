Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

English Championship side Barnsley want St Mirren's Jack Ross as their next manager as they seek a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom. (Daily Record)

The Scotland manager's job is not as appealing as it used to be, says West Ham boss David Moyes, although he is open to taking on the challenge later in his career. (Daily Express)

Zenit St Petersburg may be without experienced defender Branislav Ivanovic for this week's Europa League visit to Celtic, with the Serbia captain suffering from an eye injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries is grateful for the chance to atone for his European debut, a 7-0 loss in Barcelona, against Zenit on Thursday. (Herald)

Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic, who has been sidelined for over two months with a knee injury, yesterday suffered a setback in his bid to put himself in contention for a start against Zenit when a development game was cancelled. (Evening Times)

Under Jack Ross, St Mirren are 14 points clear at the top of the Championship

Full-back James Tavernier is close to agreeing a new long-term deal at Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Owner Ann Budge has confirmed that Hearts will lay a new pitch at Tynecastle for the start of next season, although it has yet to be decided whether it will be a grass or a hybrid surface. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers striker Jason Cummings insists his partnership with Colombian Alfredo Morelos can thrive despite a language barrier. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Danny Wilson insists he wanted to stay at Ibrox only for director of football Mark Allen to perform a U-turn on a proposed deal. (Sun)

Leaving Aberdeen with a Scottish Cup win would be perfect exit, admits Norwich-bound midfielder Kenny McLean. (Daily Record)

Kenny McLean scored his seventh goal of the season for Aberdeen at the weekend

And McLean reckons his current midfield team-mate Ryan Christie, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, could make the grade in English football. (Times, print edition)

Manager Tommy Wright insists he was happy with Chris Millar's angry reaction to being subbed as St Johnstone crashed to Scottish Cup defeat Hearts, saying that's exactly the kind of attitude his side are going to need to seal their Premiership survival. (Sun)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor is confident of shaking off his hamstring injury in time to play against Aberdeen on Saturday. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Golf's governing bodies are set to instigate "serious discussions" in a bid to address the sport's distance issue after feeling a "line in the sand" has been crossed in the professional game. (Scotsman)

Scotland centre Huw Jones is looking forward to taking on England at Murrayfield, saying "it doesn't get any bigger". (Telegraph)