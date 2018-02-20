National League
Boreham Wood19:45Maidstone United
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Maidstone United

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3318874335862
2Tranmere341610853312258
3Aldershot331610752341858
4Wrexham341513639261358
5Sutton United33169847371057
6Boreham Wood331511749331656
7Fylde3414101058431552
8Bromley331491055401551
9Dover331312845301551
10Ebbsfleet34121394440449
11Dag & Red33139115142948
12Maidenhead United331111114646044
13Eastleigh341014105255-344
14Gateshead331013104135643
15Woking33126154351-842
16Leyton Orient33109144147-639
17Maidstone United33912124051-1139
18Hartlepool32910133847-937
19Barrow32811133944-535
20Halifax33811143446-1235
21Solihull Moors3396183549-1433
22Chester33612153053-2330
23Torquay3469193057-2727
24Guiseley33410192962-3322
Playing football

