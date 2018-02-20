Solihull Moors v Wrexham

Wrexham boss Dean Keates will be without at least three players for the visit to Solihull Moors.

Paul Rutherford misses out through suspension and Olly Marx and Mark Carrington are both injured.

Solihull boss Mark Yates has no new injury worries but is expecting a tough game against the Welsh side.

"They're up there for a reason, they've been there all season... but we've got to make it uncomfortable for them and put them under pressure," he said.