National League
Solihull Moors19:45Wrexham
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Solihull Moors v Wrexham

Wrexham boss Dean Keates will be without at least three players for the visit to Solihull Moors.

Paul Rutherford misses out through suspension and Olly Marx and Mark Carrington are both injured.

Solihull boss Mark Yates has no new injury worries but is expecting a tough game against the Welsh side.

"They're up there for a reason, they've been there all season... but we've got to make it uncomfortable for them and put them under pressure," he said.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3318874335862
2Tranmere341610853312258
3Aldershot331610752341858
4Wrexham341513639261358
5Sutton United33169847371057
6Boreham Wood331511749331656
7Fylde3414101058431552
8Bromley331491055401551
9Dover331312845301551
10Ebbsfleet34121394440449
11Dag & Red33139115142948
12Maidenhead United331111114646044
13Eastleigh341014105255-344
14Gateshead331013104135643
15Woking33126154351-842
16Leyton Orient33109144147-639
17Maidstone United33912124051-1139
18Hartlepool32910133847-937
19Barrow32811133944-535
20Halifax33811143446-1235
21Solihull Moors3396183549-1433
22Chester33612153053-2330
23Torquay3469193057-2727
24Guiseley33410192962-3322
View full National League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired