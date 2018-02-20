League Two
Crewe19:45Exeter
Venue: Alexandra Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Exeter City

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33207672324067
2Wycombe33188765461962
3Accrington33195957381962
4Mansfield331611652341859
5Notts County331610754351958
6Swindon34183135449557
7Lincoln City331411845331253
8Exeter31164114136552
9Crawley34156134141051
10Coventry32155123627950
11Colchester341311104540550
12Newport331211104143-247
13Carlisle33129124644245
14Cambridge33129123444-1045
15Stevenage34119144649-342
16Cheltenham34109154650-439
17Yeovil33108154654-838
18Grimsby3499163050-2036
19Port Vale3397173749-1234
20Crewe33103203654-1833
21Forest Green3396183756-1933
22Morecambe32711143042-1232
23Chesterfield3376203360-2727
24Barnet3368193149-1826
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
