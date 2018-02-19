Championship
Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland

Darren Pratley last featured for Bolton Wanderers in their 1-0 win against Hull on 1 January
Bolton Wanderers may have forward Aaron Wilbraham and midfielder Darren Pratley back for Tuesday's game against relegation rivals Sunderland.

Wilbraham has been out with a calf injury and Pratley has been sidelined by a cracked fibula since 1 January.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will have Lamine Kone and Paddy McNair available for the trip as they return to fitness.

Bryan Oviedo may also return after he missed the Black Cats' 2-0 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

MATCH FACTS

  • Bolton are winless in their last five home matches against the Black Cats (D2 L3) in all competitions, since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in May 2008.
  • Sunderland and Bolton have never shared two league draws within the same season, despite facing in 66 previous league seasons stretching back to 1890/91.
  • Mark Little was sent off for Bolton last weekend versus QPR - the Trotters last picked up a red card in consecutive league games back in the Premier League in December 2011.
  • Chris Coleman has lost each of his last four visits to the Macron Stadium, only picking up one win there during his managerial career - a 2-0 win for Fulham on the final day of the 2003/04 Premier League season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
