Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland
Bolton Wanderers may have forward Aaron Wilbraham and midfielder Darren Pratley back for Tuesday's game against relegation rivals Sunderland.
Wilbraham has been out with a calf injury and Pratley has been sidelined by a cracked fibula since 1 January.
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will have Lamine Kone and Paddy McNair available for the trip as they return to fitness.
Bryan Oviedo may also return after he missed the Black Cats' 2-0 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday.
MATCH FACTS
- Bolton are winless in their last five home matches against the Black Cats (D2 L3) in all competitions, since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in May 2008.
- Sunderland and Bolton have never shared two league draws within the same season, despite facing in 66 previous league seasons stretching back to 1890/91.
- Mark Little was sent off for Bolton last weekend versus QPR - the Trotters last picked up a red card in consecutive league games back in the Premier League in December 2011.
- Chris Coleman has lost each of his last four visits to the Macron Stadium, only picking up one win there during his managerial career - a 2-0 win for Fulham on the final day of the 2003/04 Premier League season.