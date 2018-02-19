Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland

Darren Pratley last featured for Bolton Wanderers in their 1-0 win against Hull on 1 January

Bolton Wanderers may have forward Aaron Wilbraham and midfielder Darren Pratley back for Tuesday's game against relegation rivals Sunderland.

Wilbraham has been out with a calf injury and Pratley has been sidelined by a cracked fibula since 1 January.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will have Lamine Kone and Paddy McNair available for the trip as they return to fitness.

Bryan Oviedo may also return after he missed the Black Cats' 2-0 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

MATCH FACTS