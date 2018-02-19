Championship
Sheff Utd19:45QPR
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

Billy Sharp
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last two games
Sheffield United striker James Wilson is doubtful after being forced off at half-time in the FA Cup defeat at Leicester on Friday.

Midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are both suspended.

QPR will assess defenders Jake Bidwell (shoulder) and Jack Robinson (toe), but James Perch is fit to return.

Midfielder Ryan Manning is banned and Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and David Wheeler (ankle) are also unavailable.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between the sides at Bramall Lane since August 2010 - QPR won 3-0 with goals from Hogan Ephraim, Jamie Mackie and Adel Taarabt.
  • QPR have won their last three league matches against Sheffield United, scoring seven goals and conceding none.
  • Ian Holloway has only won once at Bramall Lane in his managerial career (P4 W1 D0 L3), winning 2-0 in September 2003 in the League Cup via a Martin Rowlands brace during his first spell as QPR manager.
  • After winning seven of their first eight home Championship games this season (L1), the Blades have won just two of the last eight (D2 L4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
