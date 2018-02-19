Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United striker James Wilson is doubtful after being forced off at half-time in the FA Cup defeat at Leicester on Friday.
Midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are both suspended.
QPR will assess defenders Jake Bidwell (shoulder) and Jack Robinson (toe), but James Perch is fit to return.
Midfielder Ryan Manning is banned and Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and David Wheeler (ankle) are also unavailable.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between the sides at Bramall Lane since August 2010 - QPR won 3-0 with goals from Hogan Ephraim, Jamie Mackie and Adel Taarabt.
- QPR have won their last three league matches against Sheffield United, scoring seven goals and conceding none.
- Ian Holloway has only won once at Bramall Lane in his managerial career (P4 W1 D0 L3), winning 2-0 in September 2003 in the League Cup via a Martin Rowlands brace during his first spell as QPR manager.
- After winning seven of their first eight home Championship games this season (L1), the Blades have won just two of the last eight (D2 L4).