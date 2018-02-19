Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last two games

Sheffield United striker James Wilson is doubtful after being forced off at half-time in the FA Cup defeat at Leicester on Friday.

Midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are both suspended.

QPR will assess defenders Jake Bidwell (shoulder) and Jack Robinson (toe), but James Perch is fit to return.

Midfielder Ryan Manning is banned and Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and David Wheeler (ankle) are also unavailable.

Match facts