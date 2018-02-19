Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is sidelined and defender Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.
January signing Harry Toffolo is still awaiting his debut while veteran Australia forward Tim Cahill is building up his match fitness.
Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes (illness) misses the game.
Boss Jos Luhukay is likely to make a number of changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Swansea in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.
Match facts
- Millwall are winless in eight league matches against the Owls (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in September 2005.
- Both teams have found the net in each of the last seven league meetings, with no goalless draws between the teams in league competition since December 1947.
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last six league games (W3 D3) - they last went on a longer run without defeat in the second tier back between March and August 2014 (11 games).
- Sheffield Wednesday have kept six clean sheets in their nine matches under head coach Jos Luhukay in all competitions, as many as they managed in their first 29 matches this season prior to his appointment.