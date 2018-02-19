Championship
Millwall19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer prepares to kick the ball
Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has kept 11 clean sheets in 31 league appearances this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is sidelined and defender Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.

January signing Harry Toffolo is still awaiting his debut while veteran Australia forward Tim Cahill is building up his match fitness.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes (illness) misses the game.

Boss Jos Luhukay is likely to make a number of changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Swansea in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Millwall are winless in eight league matches against the Owls (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in September 2005.
  • Both teams have found the net in each of the last seven league meetings, with no goalless draws between the teams in league competition since December 1947.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their last six league games (W3 D3) - they last went on a longer run without defeat in the second tier back between March and August 2014 (11 games).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have kept six clean sheets in their nine matches under head coach Jos Luhukay in all competitions, as many as they managed in their first 29 matches this season prior to his appointment.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

