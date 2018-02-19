Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Hull
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Hull City

Tony Pulis has won four of his 10 games in charge of Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns ahead of their Championship game against struggling Hull City on Tuesday.

Midfielder Mo Besic made his debut against Cardiff and he may be involved as well as fellow loanee Jack Harrison.

Sebastian Larsson will be out again for Hull City as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension.

The midfielder missed their FA Cup loss at Chelsea after picking up 10 bookings for the season.

MATCH FACTS

  • Middlesbrough have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Hull, drawing the other in November 2010 (2-2).
  • The Tigers have never won at the Riverside in a league game (P6 W0 D1 L5), last winning away at Boro at Ayresome Park in March 1986.
  • Tony Pulis has only ended on the losing side in one of his last 12 league meetings against Hull (W6 D5), a 2-1 defeat in November 2009.
  • Hull will be looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since April 2017, when they did so against West Ham and Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

