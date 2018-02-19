Middlesbrough v Hull City
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns ahead of their Championship game against struggling Hull City on Tuesday.
Midfielder Mo Besic made his debut against Cardiff and he may be involved as well as fellow loanee Jack Harrison.
Sebastian Larsson will be out again for Hull City as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension.
The midfielder missed their FA Cup loss at Chelsea after picking up 10 bookings for the season.
MATCH FACTS
- Middlesbrough have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Hull, drawing the other in November 2010 (2-2).
- The Tigers have never won at the Riverside in a league game (P6 W0 D1 L5), last winning away at Boro at Ayresome Park in March 1986.
- Tony Pulis has only ended on the losing side in one of his last 12 league meetings against Hull (W6 D5), a 2-1 defeat in November 2009.
- Hull will be looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since April 2017, when they did so against West Ham and Middlesbrough in the Premier League.