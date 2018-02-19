Barnsley v Burton Albion
- From the section Championship
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Barnsley play under the management of Jose Morais for the first time.
The Reds, who are one point adrift of safety, have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Burton Albion defenders John Brayford, Tom Flanagan and Ben Turner are all doubts, with manager Nigel Clough saying they only have "an outside chance" of being fit.
Striker Marvin Sordell (toe) will be assessed, as will midfielder Luke Murphy (ankle).
Match Facts
- Barnsley are unbeaten in six meetings with Burton in all competitions (W3 D3) and won the reverse fixture 4-2 in October at the Pirelli Stadium.
- The Brewers have faced Barnsley five times in the Football League without winning, more than any other opponent they've faced without picking up a victory.
- Nigel Clough has never won a Championship match at Oakwell (P5 W0 D4 L1), with his only win there coming in League One in April 2015 as Sheffield United boss.
- Barnsley have won just one of their past 16 Championship matches (D6 L9), beating Sunderland on New Year's Day.