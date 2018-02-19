Nottingham Forest v Reading

From the section

Joe Worrall has played in 29 of Forest's 32 Championship games this season

Nottingham Forest are without defensive duo Eric Lichaj (suspended) and Joe Worrall (knee).

Fellow defender Michael Mancienne, and strikers Apostolos Vellios and Daryl Murphy are doubts because of illness.

Reading return to action for the first time in 10 days after a training break last week in southern Spain.

Manager Jaap Stam does not have any fresh injury concerns with midfielder John Swift nearing a return and loanee Chris Martin pushing for a start.

