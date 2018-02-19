Championship
Brentford19:45Birmingham
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Birmingham City

Harlee Dean in action for Birmingham City
Harlee Dean is one of three players set to return to Griffin Park after joining Birmingham from Brentford last summer, alongside Maxime Colin and Jota
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Brentford winger Sergi Canos serves the final game of his three-match ban.

January signing Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Birmingham midfielder David Davis remains a doubt after missing Saturday's defeat by Millwall with a knee problem.

Maikel Kieftenbeld starts a two-game suspension, but Cheikh Ndoye could return after serving a one-match ban.

Match facts

  • Brentford have only achieved a league double over Birmingham once previously, doing so in the 1951-52 campaign.
  • Birmingham have lost their last two games against the Bees, having lost just one of their previous 15 in all competitions.
  • Since losing their opening home league game of the season versus Nottingham Forest, the Bees have lost just once in the last 15 at Griffin Park (W6 D8).
  • Birmingham have failed to score in 16 Championship matches this term, more than any other club in the competition.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

Top Stories

