Brentford v Birmingham City

Harlee Dean is one of three players set to return to Griffin Park after joining Birmingham from Brentford last summer, alongside Maxime Colin and Jota

Brentford winger Sergi Canos serves the final game of his three-match ban.

January signing Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Birmingham midfielder David Davis remains a doubt after missing Saturday's defeat by Millwall with a knee problem.

Maikel Kieftenbeld starts a two-game suspension, but Cheikh Ndoye could return after serving a one-match ban.

