Brentford v Birmingham City
Brentford winger Sergi Canos serves the final game of his three-match ban.
January signing Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Birmingham midfielder David Davis remains a doubt after missing Saturday's defeat by Millwall with a knee problem.
Maikel Kieftenbeld starts a two-game suspension, but Cheikh Ndoye could return after serving a one-match ban.
Match facts
- Brentford have only achieved a league double over Birmingham once previously, doing so in the 1951-52 campaign.
- Birmingham have lost their last two games against the Bees, having lost just one of their previous 15 in all competitions.
- Since losing their opening home league game of the season versus Nottingham Forest, the Bees have lost just once in the last 15 at Griffin Park (W6 D8).
- Birmingham have failed to score in 16 Championship matches this term, more than any other club in the competition.