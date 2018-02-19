Aston Villa v Preston North End
Aston Villa winger Ahmed Elmohamady could miss the visit of Preston after going off with an injury at half-time in Saturday's defeat by Fulham.
Jack Grealish (calf) and Albert Adomah (hamstring) are also doubts.
Preston will have Greg Cunningham and Ben Pearson back to face Villa after they were suspended for the draw against Championship leaders Wolves.
Meanwhile, John Welsh will serve a one-game ban after he was shown a red card during Saturday's stalemate.
Match Facts
- Aston Villa have lost one of their last 16 home matches against Preston in all competitions (W11 D4), a 1-0 defeat in November 1968.
- Preston have failed to score in seven of their last 10 matches against Villa, including in a 2-0 home Championship defeat earlier this season.
- The Villans failed to score for the first time in 10 Championship fixtures, following their 0-2 defeat against Fulham last time out.
- Preston have lost just one of their last 16 Championship matches (W7 D8), losing to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.