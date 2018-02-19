Aston Villa v Preston North End

Aston Villa had won their past seven Championship games prior to Saturday's defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa winger Ahmed Elmohamady could miss the visit of Preston after going off with an injury at half-time in Saturday's defeat by Fulham.

Jack Grealish (calf) and Albert Adomah (hamstring) are also doubts.

Preston will have Greg Cunningham and Ben Pearson back to face Villa after they were suspended for the draw against Championship leaders Wolves.

Meanwhile, John Welsh will serve a one-game ban after he was shown a red card during Saturday's stalemate.

