BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: West Brom manager disappointed with defeat to 'vulnerable' Chelsea
Pardew disappointed with defeat to 'vulnerable' Chelsea
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says his side failed to 'hurt' a 'vulnerable' Chelsea team after they lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday. West Brom remain bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift from Stoke City in 19th place.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
