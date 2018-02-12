Tuesday's papers

Daily Express back page
The Daily Express leads on Chelsea's 3-0 victory over West Brom
Mirror
The Mirror opts to lead with praise for Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Daily Star
The Daily Star says Kane has pictured himself holding the Champions League tropy
Telegraph
The Telegraph features a picture of Victor Moses' acrobatic celebration in Chelsea's victory
Guardian
And the Guardian also leads on the Blues' victory

