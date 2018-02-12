West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge injured after three minutes at Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge last scored a Premier League goal playing for Liverpool against Huddersfield on 28 October

West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge limped out of their Premier League clash against Chelsea through injury after less than three minutes.

Sturridge, who joined the Baggies on loan from Liverpool last month, was substituted after an innocuous chase for possession with Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 28-year-old was making just his second start for West Brom and was replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

England international Sturridge's career has beset by injury problems.

An update on the nature and extent of Sturridge's injury is expected to be provided by West Brom boss Alan Pardew after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Since he joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013, Sturridge has spent much of his career on the sidelines.

Physioroom.com track injuries to Premier League players and according to their statistics this is would be 31st occasion he has been injured since then.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said in November 2015 after taking over at Anfield that Sturridge needs to "learn what is serious pain and what is only pain".

Sturridge had moved to The Hawthorns in the hope of reviving his career after he found first-team opportunities at Liverpool limited this season.

Pardew had previously spoken of giving Sturridge "protection" in training to ensure he remained fit and had a chance to stake a claim to be part of England's squad for the World Cup.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker made his debut for West Brom as a 78th-minute substitute in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on 31 January.

He then played 62 minutes of Albion's 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on his first start for the club, but lasted just three minutes against Chelsea.

'A desperate blow'

Analysis by BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty

What looked like a routine chase for possession between West Brom's Daniel Sturridge and Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta ends with a grimace from the striker and he is off inside three minutes.

Sturridge's recent career has been a litany of injury problems and that is a desperate blow for him and West Brom.