James Penrice: Partick Thistle defender signs contract extension

James Penrice is back at Thistle after a loan spell at Livingston

Defender James Penrice has signed a two-year contract extension with Partick Thistle.

Penrice, 19, was in the last few months of his deal but is now tied to the Scottish Premiership club until 2020.

After a previous loan spell at East Fife, the left-back was loaned to Livingston during the first half of this season.

He returned to Firhill in January and has featured in recent games against Celtic and Rangers.