BBC Sport - Ards aim to regroup from Carrick hammering against high-flying Glenavon
Struggling Ards face Glenavon Premiership test
Struggling Ards face the task of regrouping from Saturday's hammering by fellow strugglers Carrick Rangers when they face high-flying Glenavon in Bangor on Tuesday night.
Ards boss Colin Nixon described his team's defeat as "bad as I've experienced in a long time in the Irish League".
