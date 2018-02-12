BBC Sport - Ards aim to regroup from Carrick hammering against high-flying Glenavon

Struggling Ards face Glenavon Premiership test

  • From the section Irish

Struggling Ards face the task of regrouping from Saturday's hammering by fellow strugglers Carrick Rangers when they face high-flying Glenavon in Bangor on Tuesday night.

Ards boss Colin Nixon described his team's defeat as "bad as I've experienced in a long time in the Irish League".

Top videos

Video

Struggling Ards face Glenavon Premiership test

  • From the section Irish
Video

Gale force snowboard, moguls king & Chemmy’s sales pitch

Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Ever seen an escalator used like this?

Video

Austria's Platzer crashes at 70mph during luge run

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold

Video

'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired