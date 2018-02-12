BBC Sport - Carrick aim for second straight Premiership win as they host Glens

Carrick aim for second straight win as they face Glens

  • From the section Irish

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden hopes his side can build on Saturday's win over Ards when they host Glentoran in Tuesday's Premiership game.

Glens manager Gary Haveron says it is a very important contest for his team.

Top videos

Video

Carrick aim for second straight win as they face Glens

  • From the section Irish
Video

Gale force snowboard, moguls king & Chemmy’s sales pitch

Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Ever seen an escalator used like this?

Video

Austria's Platzer crashes at 70mph during luge run

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold

Video

'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired