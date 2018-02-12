Hamilton Academical sign Kenny Van der Weg & Ross Jenkins

Former Ross County defender Kenny van der Weg and former Crawley Town midfielder Ross Jenkins have joined Hamilton as free agents

Hamilton have signed former Ross County defender Kenny van der Weg and ex-Watford midfielder Ross Jenkins.

Van der Weg, 26, left County at the end of the January transfer window after almost two years at the Dingwall club.

Jenkins, 27, is a former England Under-20 international who came through the youth ranks at Watford.

After spells at Crawley Town and in Bulgaria, he joined Viking Stavanger in August then left when their season ended in November.

During the transfer window, Hamilton signed Manchester United midfielder Charlie Scott on loan, as well as midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis, and strikers Marios Ogboe and Mickel Miller.