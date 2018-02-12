BBC Sport - Ballymena United beat Cliftonville 3-1 to clinch a place in the League Cup final
Ballymena beat Reds to clinch League Cup final place
- From the section Irish
Ballymena United book their place in the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in Saturday's semi-final.
Leroy Millar, Tony Kane and Cathair Friel with a spectacular goal were on target for Ballymena, while Jude Winchester found the net for the visitors.
The Sky Blues will face Dungannon Swifts in the decider at Windsor Park on 17 February (17:30 GMT).
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired