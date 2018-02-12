BBC Sport - Ballymena United beat Cliftonville 3-1 to clinch a place in the League Cup final

Ballymena beat Reds to clinch League Cup final place

  • From the section Irish

Ballymena United book their place in the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in Saturday's semi-final.

Leroy Millar, Tony Kane and Cathair Friel with a spectacular goal were on target for Ballymena, while Jude Winchester found the net for the visitors.

The Sky Blues will face Dungannon Swifts in the decider at Windsor Park on 17 February (17:30 GMT).

Top videos

Video

Ballymena beat Reds to clinch League Cup final place

  • From the section Irish
Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold

Video

'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

Biathlon gold medal redemption for Fourcade

Video

Newcastle players gave everything - Shearer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired