Walsall manager Jon Whitney asks upset Saddlers fans to sing something nice

Walsall's Jon Whitney has won 36 and lost 38 of his 102 matches in his one year and 11 months in charge

Walsall manager Jon Whitney says his dream is to hear the Saddlers fans singing about him in a positive way.

Whitney led Walsall to the League One play-offs after taking over when Sean O'Driscoll was sacked in March 2016.

But sections of the Saddlers support have become disillusioned after last season's 14th-placed finish, followed by indifferent form this term.

"I'm used to it now. If they want to keep singing about me, that's great," he told BBC WM.

"It's when they're not here that's when we have to worry. But I still believe one day they'll sing something positive."

'Get behind the players'

Having only been denied a first away league win in almost three months by Blackpool's injury-time equaliser at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, Whitney is insistent the club have to tap into the spirit created by attracting a 600-strong following in Lancashire.

"I thank all the fans for coming," he said. "With the weather like it was, it would have been easy to stay at home and think it was going to be called off.

"I'm glad they're here and I'm glad they show emotion. But let's get behind these young players we have out there.

"We should be proud of these young players putting in a shift. Let's get behind them and see where it takes us."

Walsall are 16th in League One ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Doncaster Rovers, the team immediately above them in the table.

Whitney's Saddlers are four points clear of the relegation zone, but 12 points adrift of the play-off places, with 16 games left this season.

Jon Whitney was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney