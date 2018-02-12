Steve Clarke wants 'decent kick-off time' for Aberdeen v Kilmarnock in cup

Manager Steve Clarke has called for Kilmarnock's Scottish quarter-final away to Aberdeen to have "a decent kick-off time".

Killie reached the last eight after beating Highland League Brora Rangers 4-0 on Saturday.

Sixth-round television coverage and kick-offs have not yet been announced.

"The Kilmarnock supporters have shown since I came here anyway that they are prepared to travel in numbers to support the team," said Clarke, 54.

"I am sure the trip to Aberdeen will be no different."

The quarter-finals will be played over the weekend of 3 and 4 March, with Celtic hosting Greenock Morton, Hearts travelling to face Motherwell and Rangers taking on visitors Falkirk in the other ties.

"It will be a tough game," said Clarke of facing the Dons, who beat Dundee United 4-2 in the fifth round.

"Probably not a lot of people outside Kilmarnock will expect us to go there and win.

"My one concern about the cup game is that we get a decent kick-off time, a kick-off time that allows our supporters to go in large numbers and give the team the backing they deserve."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 4-0 Brora Rangers

Meanwhile, Killie's Scotland defender Gordon Greer, 37, admits he is "very concerned" that his club manager is being linked with the Scotland job.

The Scottish FA are looking for a new manager following Gordon Strachan's departure last year and Michael O'Neill and then Walter Smith ruling themselves out of contention for the vacancy.

"As a Kilmarnock player obviously I wouldn't want Steve Clarke to leave because he has done such a great job," said Greer, who has 11 caps.

"On the flip side, as a Scottish player, he would be a great appointment but we want him to stay here so it is a tricky one to answer.

"I am not sure where they are going to go from here. It has taken a while to get to this stage so hopefully they can sort something our soon because there are games coming up next month - as long as they don't come here."

Scotland's next scheduled fixtures are friendly matches against Costa Rica at home and Hungary away on 23 and 27 March.

"Obviously if somebody took the job and wanted me to go along I would never say 'no'," added Greer.

"But moving forward for Scottish football it would be better for them to get a few younger players in there that have got a chance to experience and make a name for themselves."