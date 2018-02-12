BBC Sport - WSL round-up: Brilliant Ji So-Yun goal & Nikita Parris the poacher
Brilliant Ji & Parris the poacher in WSL round-up
Women's Football
Watch the best action from the WSL as Ji So-Yun scores a stunner in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Birmingham City and a Nikita Parris double helps Manchester City thrash Liverpool 4-0, and stay two points clear at the top.
