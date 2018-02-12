Chris Coleman: Sunderland boss calls for mental strength to avoid relegation

Sunderland showed the necessary mentality to thwart promotion chasing Bristol City in Saturday's draw

Sunderland must show mental strength and belief in their ability to avoid relegation from the Championship, says manager Chris Coleman.

The Black Cats are second from bottom, but showed such attributes to come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Bristol City on Saturday.

Coleman, who took over from Simon Grayson in November, has won four of 15 games in charge on Wearside.

"It's about mentality, we must never give up," Coleman told BBC Newcastle.

"No matter how bad it is we can't down our tools. You need the right state of mind.

"It's about motivation, it's about self-motivation and they really need to want to do it themselves."

Three points separate Hull City in 21st from Coleman's side.