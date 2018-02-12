Irish Premiership: Cliftonville boss Gray demands reaction to League Cup defeat

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray is demanding a reaction to their League Cup semi-final loss to Ballymena United

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray is demanding a response from his players after their League Cup semi-final defeat by Ballymena United.

The Reds lost the rearranged tie at the Showgrounds and must now focus on their battle with Glenavon and Linfield for third place in the Premiership table.

Cliftonville travel to face Warrenpoint Town at Milltown in one of three Premiership games on Tuesday.

Ards face third-placed Glenavon and Carrick Rangers play host to Glentoran.

"It's not about feeling sorry for yourself afterwards it's about the 90 minutes out on the field where you didn't see enough people working hard enough to make sure we were there," said Gray after the disappointment of their cup exit.

"So we turn our focus back to the league again because we have no choice.

"This week should have been very different but it's not and credit to Ballymena."

Cliftonville have won just three of their last seven matches but those victories included an impressive Irish Cup sixth round defeat of Crusaders and Gray has admitted that the lack of consistency is damaging.

A win against Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday would see Cliftonville move level on points with fourth-placed Linfield.

"It's the same old cliched saying for me this season so far; one week good, one week not so good, reaction, not bad, go again and that's been an endless cycle time and time again this season," added Gray.

Carrick target back-to-back wins

Carrick Rangers can put further distance between themselves and Ballinamallard United at the bottom of the table by earning a home win over Glentoran.

Carrick secured just their third league win of the season with a resounding 4-0 success against Ards on Saturday and manager David McAlinden was delighted with his team's display.

"I thought the boys defended superbly, Harry Doherty has been excellent for us this season and deserves clean sheets and hopefully there will be more to come but we need to follow it up on Tuesday night," said the Carrick boss.

Carrick made eight signings during the January transfer window, including forward Jonathan Smith, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's win.

"The good thing was that we had a couple of games called off and we were able to work with them on the training ground to get them integrated and we've done that," added McAlinden.

"We've added three new centre forwards and the overall difference is...the way we were clinical in front of goal and our movement to get in behind them a few times."

Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid will start against Carrick Rangers after coming off the bench to score against Crusaders

Glentoran were beaten 4-2 by leaders Crusaders at Seaview and are a point behind sixth-place Ballymena but Oval boss Gary Haveron says their upcoming fixture are of far greater importance to their campaign.

"Our season doesn't hinge on games like Crusaders, it's when we play Carrick and we play Ards," said Haveron.

"We draw a line under that (Crusaders) result and we have got to go down to Carrick and we've got make sure we are in the best position we possibly can to try and get three points."

Glenavon will be full of confidence

Glenavon's 1-1 draw against Coleraine means they remain three points ahead of Linfield in the battle for third spot.

Gary Hamilton's side can move further clear of the defending champions with a win at Ards on Tuesday, which is the first of two rearranged games for the Lurgan Blues this month.

Glenavon have gone eight games unbeaten since the start of 2018 and will travel to take on an Ards side that will be reeling from the disappointment of their four-goal hammering by Carrick.

"I haven't experienced as bad a defeat like that in Irish League in a long time, it was really really poor," said Ards boss Colin Nixon.

"Glenavon are a quality team and they will see our result against Carrick and come here brimming full of confidence no doubt."