Bournemouth defender Simon Francis hopes Huddersfield loss acts a 'wake-up call'

Simon Francis admitted Bournemouth were beaten by a "hungrier" Huddersfield side

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis hopes their heavy Premier League defeat by Huddersfield will act as "a wake-up call" for them to bounce back.

The Cherries were beaten for the first time in seven league games as Huddersfield ran out 4-1 winners.

"It's got to be a reality check for us," Francis told BBC Radio Solent. "After a break, we need to come back refreshed and right in our mindset."

Eddie Howe is likely to take the side away on a training break this week.

Bournemouth are not involved in action next weekend during the FA Cup fifth round and Francis admitted a change of scenery may help refocus the squad for the remainder of the season.

"Considering the run we've been on recently and the defending we've had to do, it was poor (against Huddersfield)," the centre-back said.

"We didn't put enough quality into our game and ultimately we came unstuck. Maybe if we'd been on a similar points tally to Huddersfield coming into this game, we'd have matched their desire.

"We weren't outplayed for their goals as such, it was just sloppy play and Huddersfield wanted it more and they had more hunger than us."

Bournemouth stay in the top half of the Premier League after the defeat but have to wait until 24 February before returning to action against Newcastle at home.