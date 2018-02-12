Eastleigh: Stewart Donald takes more frugal approach to ownership

Stewart Donald has been chairman of Eastleigh since November 2011

Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald has conceded he thought he could "buy his way out" of the National League.

Donald has had to rein in spending on transfers and wages this season.

"I got carried away in the past," he told BBC Radio Solent. "Last month we lost out on a couple of players as their wage demands were way too high."

The Spitfires lost for the first time under manager Andy Hessenthaler on Saturday at home to Boreham Wood to dent their promotion play-off hopes.

Eastleigh have changed managers frequently in recent seasons as Donald has tried to get the Hampshire club promoted to the English Football League (EFL).

Richard Hill moved upstairs in December to become director of football with his former assistant manager Hessenthaler taking charge.

"I thought I could buy my way out of the league before," Donald said. "But, the reality is you just can't and it's just not sustainable in the long-term.

"With loan players we've brought in lately, the parent clubs have to realise they need to contribute more towards the wages to allow them to come here.

"That's starting to make a difference and we just have to hold firm."

Eastleigh are 12th in the National League, eight points outside the play-off places with 13 games remaining.