Rob Edwards appointed coach of Wales Under-17 team

Rob Edwards played for Carlisle, Bristol City, Preston, Blackpool and Exeter City.

Former international defender Rob Edwards has been appointed coach of Wales Under-17.

Edwards, 45, made four senior appearances for Wales, having also played at under-21 and Wales B level.

He will be part of the coaching set up as the Wales Under-16 feature in a tournament hosted by Greece and also featuring Russia and Slovakia.

The role has been created to supplement the work of under-21s boss Robert Page and his assistant Paul Bodin.