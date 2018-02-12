Rob Edwards appointed coach of Wales Under-17 team
Former international defender Rob Edwards has been appointed coach of Wales Under-17.
Edwards, 45, made four senior appearances for Wales, having also played at under-21 and Wales B level.
He will be part of the coaching set up as the Wales Under-16 feature in a tournament hosted by Greece and also featuring Russia and Slovakia.
The role has been created to supplement the work of under-21s boss Robert Page and his assistant Paul Bodin.