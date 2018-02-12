Jennison Myrie-Williams: Winger leaves National League side Torquay United

Jennison Myrie-Williams joined Torquay after spending the 2016-17 season with Newport County

Winger Jennison Myrie-Williams has left National League side Torquay United.

Myrie-Williams joined Torquay in September on non-contract terms and made 10 appearances for the Gulls, seven of which were as a substitute.

The 29-year-old's last game for the club came in a 2-0 defeat by Boreham Wood on 30 December.

"We would like to thank Jennison for his efforts during his time with TUFC and wish him the very best for the future," Torquay said in a statement.