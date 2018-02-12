Confederation Cup: Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi scores for Renaissance Berkane

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi scored for his club Renaissance Berkane after scoring nine in the African Nations Championship finals

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi, the top scorer at the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN), scored again at the weekend this time for his club Renaissance Berkane in the Confederation Cup.

His goal on Sunday helped Berkane beat visiting Mbour Petite Cote of Senegal 2-1 in the first leg of the preliminary round tie,

He scored in the 66th-minute soon after the visitors had Adama Gueye red-carded, and it cancelled out the lead Baba Sow gave the west Africans before half-time.

El Kaabi, a Moroccan second-tier footballer last season, scored a record nine goals as hosts Morocco won the CHAN for home-based players.

Laba Kodjo struck on 76 minutes to give Berkane an uncomfortably narrow advantage ahead of the return match.

A remarkable four penalties were missed before Asante Kotoko of Ghana converted one in stoppage time to edge CARA of Congo-Brazzaville 1-0 on Sunday.

Saddick Adams fired the first Kotoko spot-kick wide before team-mates Amos Frimpong and Baba Mahama had their attempts saved in Kumasi.

The Congolese side also had a penalty saved before Mohammed Yakubu eventually converted one.

The second legs of the ties are set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday 20-21 February.

Confederation Cup results - preliminary round 1st leg

Sunday's Results:

APR (Rwanda) 4-0 Anse Reunion (Seychelles)

Anse Reunion (Seychelles) AFC Leopards (Kenya) 1-1 Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) Akwa Utd (Nigeria) 1-2 Hawks (The Gambia)

Hawks (The Gambia) Asante Kotoko (Ghana) 1-0 CARA (Congo)

CARA (Congo) Simba (Tanzania) 4-0 Gendarmerie Nationale (Djibouti)

Gendarmerie Nationale (Djibouti) Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) 2-1 Mbour Petite Cote (Senegal)

Mbour Petite Cote (Senegal) Africa Sports (Ivory Coast) 1-1 Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) Zimamoto (Zanzibar) 1-1 Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia)

Saturday's Results:

Petro Atletico (Angola) 5-0 Masters Security (Malawi) 0

Masters Security (Malawi) 0 Young Buffaloes (Swaziland) 0-1 Cape Town City (South Africa)

Cape Town City (South Africa) Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 1-1 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 0

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 0 Energie (Benin) 1-0 Hafia (Guinea)

Hafia (Guinea) Ngazi (Comoros) 1-1 Port Louis (Mauritius)

Port Louis (Mauritius) Mangasport (Gabon) 0-1 Maniema Union (DR Congo)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) Olympic Star (Burundi) 0-0 Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso)

Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso) New Stars (Cameroon) 2-1 Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea)

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) Tanda (Ivory Coast) 0-0 La Mancha (Congo)

La Mancha (Congo) Al Ittihad (Libya) 1-0 Sahel (Niger)

Sahel (Niger) Al Masry (Egypt) 4-0 Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Friday's Result: