African Champions League: Entente win big as Liberians shock Al Hilal

Algerian side Entente Setif lifted the African Champions League in 2014

Two-time continental champions Entente Setif of Algeria thrashed Central Africa Republic's Olympic Real Bangui 6-0 in the first leg of their Champions League preliminary round tie.

Zakaria Haddouche grabbed a hat-trick for hosts Setif including one from the penalty spot, Akram Djahnit added a brace with Miloud Rebiai also on the scoresheet.

There was an historic win for LISCR of Liberia on Sunday as they beat visiting Sudan's Al Hilal, who are two-time runners-up, 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sheriff Sheku.

Another Algerian side Mouloudia Alger did not fair so well as they lost 2-0 to Congolese hosts Otoho.

Nigerian debutants Plateau United made a winning start to their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Eding Sport of Cameroon.

Late goals from Sunday Ingbede and Joshua Obaje completed the win for Plateau after Elijah Ogene had opened the scoring.

The overall winners of the tie will face 2007 champions Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the next round for a place in the 16-club group draw.

Another Nigerian side making their debuts were Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), who are bankrolled by a popular pentecostal church, managed a 1-1 draw at Real Bamako of Mali.

The Nigerian league runners-up opened the scoring 15 minutes through Nojeem Akinyemi only for Mohamed Camara to equalise just two minutes later.

The second legs of the ties are set to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday 20-21 February.

African Champions League results - preliminary round 1st leg

Sunday's Results:

Bantu (Lesotho) 2-4 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) Al Tahaddy (Libya) 1-0 Aduana Stars (Ghana)

Aduana Stars (Ghana) Entente Setif (Algeria) 6-0 Olympic Real Bangui (CAR)

Olympic Real Bangui (CAR) Real Bamako (Mali) 1-1 MFM (Nigeria)

MFM (Nigeria) Otoho (Congo) 2-0 Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) Plateau Utd (Nigeria) 3-0 Eding Sport (Cameroon)

Eding Sport (Cameroon) LISCR (Liberia) 1-0 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Hilal (Sudan) Buffles Borgou (Benin) 1-1 Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast) Ngaya (Comoros) 1-1 Songo (Mozambique)

Songo (Mozambique) AS Vita Club (DR Congo) 3-0 Be Forward Wanderers (Malawi)

Be Forward Wanderers (Malawi) Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 3-0 Platinum (Zimbabwe)

Platinum (Zimbabwe) Saint George (Ethiopia) P-P Al Salam Wau (South Sudan)

Saturday's Results: