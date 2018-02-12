Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Scottish Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Derek McInnes says he will be disappointed if Aberdeen don't go on and win the Scottish Cup this year. (Sun)

Graeme Murty predicts his Rangers side will only get better after they hit Ayr United for six in the Scottish Cup at Somerset Park. (Daily Mail)

Alfredo Morelos is hailed by Rangers boss Graeme Murty after recovering from a howler of a miss to help sink Ayr United with a double. (Daily Record)

On-loan full-back Demetri Mitchell was thrilled to score a stunning goal for Hearts against St Johnstone on his dad's first visit to Tynecastle. (Sun)

Kristoffer Ajer is hoping Celtic can avoid re-run of recent defensive errors against Europa League rivals Zenit. (Herald)

On-loan Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci is in no doubt the Fir Park side can go all the way in the Scottish Cup this year. (Daily Express, print edition)

And Motherwell's Ciftci, formerly with Dundee United, says he loved being the target of Dundee supporters' abuse again on Saturday. (Sun)

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker wants to follow in footsteps of Rugby Park legend Ray Montgomerie by lifting Scottish Cup. (Sun)

Hibs midfielders John McGinn and Marvin Bartley go into Saturday's match against Aberdeen, knowing a booking will rule them out of the next Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hibs forward Jamie Insall is set for his first bare knuckle fight as he serves two year ban from football. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Man-of-the-match Greig Laidlaw insists Scotland fear no-one at Murrayfield after getting their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 32-26 win over France yesterday. (Scotsman)

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw turns his attention to England and their head coach Eddie Jones after the scrum-half delivers a commanding performance in victory over France. (Daily Mail)

Andrew Musgrave is "gutted" despite being the first Briton to post a top 10 finish in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics. (Times, subscription required)