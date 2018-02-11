Ayr United 1-6 Rangers: Graeme Murty excited by 'exhilarating' display

Josh Windass scored twice as Rangers won 6-1 against Ayr United

Graeme Murty fired a warning that Rangers can still get better after they thrashed Ayr United 6-1 in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Somerset Park.

An early Alan Forrest goal gave the home side a shock lead, but Alfredo Morelos and Josh Windass both grabbed doubles as the visitors ran riot.

"I would say parts of it were as well as we've played," manager Murty said.

"Some of our play is exhilarating as a coach. The tempo we move the ball at, the quality we have in the side."

January signings Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings also got on the scoresheet as Rangers reached the last eight of the competition for the fifth consecutive year.

"I was going to give Jamie Murphy a load of stick because the only thing missing from his game was a goal," Rangers' manager revealed.

"He was outstanding. He gives us understanding, quality and incredible work-rate even though he's not fully fit yet. There's more to come from him and the squad.

"With this club, and with any competition, it's about winning the next game. We came here in difficult conditions against a team who are full of confidence and I have to say I thought they performed extremely well.

"We handled the conditions, we handled the crowd, we handled the win."

Cummings scored his second goal since signing for the Ibrox club on loan from Nottingham Forest but revealed he was less than satisfied with his goals tally.

"First half, we weren't at our best," he told Rangers TV. "Fair play to them, they made it hard for us, they got their goal and made it sticky for us.

"The Rangers that came out in the second half is the team I see in training every day - it's who we need to be like more often. I thought in the second half we were brilliant.

"I just wanted to score. I wanted more to be fair, I wasn't happy, but I got one and we're into the next round so happy days."

Ayr assistant manager Neil Scally, who stepped in with Ian McCall missing on doctors orders following treatment for a detached retina, felt the scoreline was harsh on his side.

"I don't think it was a 6-1 game," he told BBC Scotland. "I did think there was a potential we could get an upset, especially when we were getting in at half-time still in the game.

"The cup is a free-hit for us - our priority is the league. We won't play against teams as good as Rangers every week in the league.

"It was good for the boys to measure themselves against them.

"I enjoyed the experience. It was brilliant at 1-0, but at the end of the game, it's terrible at 6-1."