Scottish Cup holders Celtic drawn against Greenock Morton in quarter-finals
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Holders Celtic have been drawn at home to Championship outfit Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
The other surviving second-tier side, Falkirk, also face a tough draw away to Rangers, who thumped League One side Ayr United 6-1 on Sunday.
There are two all-Premiership ties following Sunday's draw.
Last year's runners-up, Aberdeen, who defeated Dundee United 4-2 on Sunday, host Kilmarnock, while Hearts are away to Motherwell.
Scottish Cup quarter-final draw
Celtic v Greenock Morton
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
Rangers v Falkirk