Scottish Cup holders Celtic drawn against Greenock Morton in quarter-finals

Celtic celebrate winning last season's Scottish Cup
Celtic beat Abrdeen in last season's Scottish Cup final

Holders Celtic have been drawn at home to Championship outfit Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The other surviving second-tier side, Falkirk, also face a tough draw away to Rangers, who thumped League One side Ayr United 6-1 on Sunday.

There are two all-Premiership ties following Sunday's draw.

Last year's runners-up, Aberdeen, who defeated Dundee United 4-2 on Sunday, host Kilmarnock, while Hearts are away to Motherwell.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Celtic v Greenock Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Rangers v Falkirk

