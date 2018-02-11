Scottish Cup holders Celtic drawn against Greenock Morton in quarter-finals

From the section

Celtic beat Abrdeen in last season's Scottish Cup final

Holders Celtic have been drawn at home to Championship outfit Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The other surviving second-tier side, Falkirk, also face a tough draw away to Rangers, who thumped League One side Ayr United 6-1 on Sunday.

There are two all-Premiership ties following Sunday's draw.

Last year's runners-up, Aberdeen, who defeated Dundee United 4-2 on Sunday, host Kilmarnock, while Hearts are away to Motherwell.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Celtic v Greenock Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Rangers v Falkirk