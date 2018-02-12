BBC Radio 4 reports from behind the scenes during part-time club Yeovil Town Ladies' off-field battle to earn the right to stay in Women's Super League One.

Recorded while the Somerset side were bidding for a licence to remain in the top league and turn professional for next season, reporter Grace Dent follows the club as they take on England's elite teams.

