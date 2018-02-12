BBC Sport - Yeovil Town Ladies: Out of their league? How part-timers battled for WSL 1 licence

The story of Yeovil's WSL 1 licence bid

BBC Radio 4 reports from behind the scenes during part-time club Yeovil Town Ladies' off-field battle to earn the right to stay in Women's Super League One.

Recorded while the Somerset side were bidding for a licence to remain in the top league and turn professional for next season, reporter Grace Dent follows the club as they take on England's elite teams.

Listen to the full documentary, 'Out of their league', on BBC Radio 4 from 11:00 GMT on Monday, 12 February, or catch-up afterwards on the BBC iPlayer radio service.

Audio

