Russell Slade: Grimsby Town part company with manager

Russell Slade has previously managed teams including Leyton Orient, Cardiff, Charlton and Coventry

Grimsby Town have parted company with manager Russell Slade after Saturday's 3-0 loss at Crawley Town stretched their winless run to 12 games.

The 57-year-old, who was in his second spell as the Mariners' boss, had been in charge since April 2017.

He leaves with the club 17th in League Two, 16 points off the play-off places and nine points above the relegation zone, having not won since 9 December.

A club statement acknowledged the team had been "extremely unlucky" recently.

"The board would like to place on record their disappointment with this outcome, but believe there is little choice but to move forward with a new management team," the club statement added.

"As highlighted in recent weeks, this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

"While the board continued to back Russell throughout the season and the recent transfer window, yesterday's 3-0 defeat and a winless run of 12 games cannot be ignored.

"Despite speculation to the contrary, Russell was on a six-month rolling contract, allowing the club the flexibility to make this decision.

"He had a strong working relationship with the board and all involved are disappointed to see a good, hardworking and honest man, who cared intensely about the club, lose his job."

Grimsby were 14th in the table when Slade - who was previously in charge from 2004 to 2006 - returned last term following the sacking of Marcus Bignot.

Paul Wilkinson has been placed in temporary charge of the side while the Mariners search for a new first-team boss.

The club added: "This is one of the most important appointments in the long history of the club and cannot be rushed, but it is important that we move swiftly with a new leader to turn around the current form."