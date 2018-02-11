BBC Sport - Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd: Magpies were 'a bit lucky' - Benitez
Magpies were 'a bit lucky' against Man Utd - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez credits "luck" alongside hard work after the Magpies won a Premier League home game for the first time since October against second-placed Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT:Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 11 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
