BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd: Reds could have played for 10 hours and not scored - Mourinho
Reds could have played for 10 hours and not scored - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho bemoans his side's inability to score against Newcastle but praises the Magpies for giving "absolutely everything" during their 1-0 victory at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT:Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 11 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
