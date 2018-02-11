BBC Sport - Huddersfield 4-1 Bournemouth: Cherries weren't in right place mentally - Howe
A disappointed Eddie Howe says his Bournemouth players "didn't function well as a team" and "weren't in the right place mentally" after they were beaten 4-1 at Huddersfield.
