Hearts: Harry Cochrane & Anthony McDonald can reach EPL - Craig Levein

Hearts' Harry Cochrane came to prominence with a goal against Celtic earlier in the season

Hearts manager Craig Levein has tipped teenagers Anthony McDonald and Harry Cochrane to one day play in the English Premier League.

The 16-year-olds have starred in Hearts first team, with Cochrane netting a memorable goal against Celtic.

And after Hearts defeated St Johnstone 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup quarter finals, the Tynecastle boss was full of praise for McDonald.

"Every time he got the ball I felt excited myself," Levein said.

"Harry Cochrane has gone out the team and Anthony has come in but he's been equally as good as Harry, which is a pretty big statement but I believe it to be true.

"I'm really excited about both of these boys actually. Anthony is just going to be really, really good.

"He's 16 years old. I didn't play in the Premier League until I was 19. To do it at 16 is really difficult."

Levein thinks Cochrane and McDonald can follow in the footsteps of midfielders James McCarthy and James McArthur, now with Everton and Crystal Palace respectively.

He said: "That last couple of players to do it were the two Hamilton lads who ended up going down to England at 19 or 20 - and that was having played most of their games in the First Division.

"They have both got big futures ahead of them. The good thing is they are both lovely kids who are very grounded.

"It's just exciting to be involved when they are playing."