BBC Sport - Southampton 0-2 Liverpool: Klopp praises impact of Salah & Firmino
Klopp praises impact of Salah & Firmino
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises the performances of attackers Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino who both scored and assisted one another in a 2-0 win at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 2-0 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 11th February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
