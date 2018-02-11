St Johnstone's Stefan Scougall could be out for rest of season

Stefan Scougall went off injured against Motherwell in midweek

St Johnstone could be without midfield summer signing Stefan Scougall for the rest of this season, manager Tommy Wright fears.

Scougall limped off 20 minutes into Tuesday's loss to Motherwell and was absent again as Saints were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts.

Now Wright admits the 25-year-old may have to undergo surgery after picking up a raft of different injuries.

"He's got about six things, five things wrong with him," said Wright.

"Two or three with his knee and a couple of things with his ankle as well, so I doubt very much we'll see much of him this season and he might need an op.

"When the physio read out the injuries the other day, I thought he was talking about three different players."

St Johnstone have lost three games in a row following Saturday's cup defeat by Hearts

Scougall joined St Johnstone in the summer after being released by Sheffield United, with whom he spent three years after leaving Livingston, following their promotion to England's Championship.

He has gone on to make 23 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, all but four of them in the starting XI.

"We might have to send him to an ankle specialist in London," added Wright.

"He is likely to be out for a lengthy period of time."

St Johnstone have lost three consecutive games, won once in their last eight outings and slipped out of the top six and down to eighth in the league.