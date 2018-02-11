BBC Sport - Everton: Sue Smith visits 'Safe Hands' community project
Smith discovers Everton's young offenders project
- From the section Everton
Sue Smith visits The People's Hub to find out about Everton's community project 'Safe Hands' which aims to re-integrate young offenders.
