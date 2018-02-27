Guiseley P-P Barrow

Guiseley have postponed Tuesday's National League match with fellow strugglers Barrow because of a frozen pitch and heavy snowfall.

The Lions inspected the surface at Nethermoor on the morning of the game where frozen patches were deemed not safe to play on.

Many areas of England have been similarly affected, brought about by cold air moving across from Russia.

No date has been set for the rescheduled fixture at this stage.

Guiseley are bottom of the National League, while Barrow are just outside the relegation zone in 20th.