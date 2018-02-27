National League
GuiseleyPBarrowP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Guiseley P-P Barrow

Guiseley have postponed Tuesday's National League match with fellow strugglers Barrow because of a frozen pitch and heavy snowfall.

The Lions inspected the surface at Nethermoor on the morning of the game where frozen patches were deemed not safe to play on.

Many areas of England have been similarly affected, brought about by cold air moving across from Russia.

No date has been set for the rescheduled fixture at this stage.

Guiseley are bottom of the National League, while Barrow are just outside the relegation zone in 20th.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United35189854391563
3Tranmere361710957372061
4Aldershot351612755371860
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Wrexham361515641281360
7Fylde3615101161451655
8Ebbsfleet36141394741655
9Dover351412947331454
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking35127164453-943
16Leyton Orient34119144247-542
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool34910153850-1237
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester35612173257-2530
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
View full National League table

