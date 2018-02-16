Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic will be without Scott Brown (right) against Saints

Celtic captain Scott Brown is suspended for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Stuart Armstrong, Nir Bitton, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Compper, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes, Anthony Ralston and Patrick Roberts remain out.

Wales international George Williams could make his Saints debut and midfielder Liam Craig is fit again.

Keith Watson is doubtful with an ankle knock and Brian Easton is unlikely to make his comeback from hernia surgery.

David McMillan and Callum Hendry remain out, along with Stefan Scougall, who faces ankle surgery which would put him on the sidelines for up to two months.

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic could get some game time for Celtic after being on the bench for the past two games.

MATCH STATS

Celtic are unbeaten in their past six top-flight matches against St Johnstone and have scored in each of their previous 10 league meetings with Saints.

St Johnstone have won just one of their past 12 visits to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic remain unbeaten at Celtic Park in the Premiership since losing 2-1 to Motherwell in December 2015.

Saints are without a win in their past six top-flight matches, the second time they have been on such a run this campaign.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig: "When we are going forward we are flying and we create a lot of chances.

"We haven't been satisfied, we gave away a couple of cheap goals in the last couple of weeks so we are satisfied with a clean sheet [against Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday].

"Everyone from Moussa Dembele down to Dorus de Vries helped a lot, we worked hard as a team, it was brilliant."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Stefan Scougall saw the specialist last night and we have a decision to make. We are probably looking at an operation on his ankle, which would be six-to-eight weeks.

"One consultant would go ahead and do the operation right away, one would maybe wait and see. So it's one of those situations we will discuss with the player and the medical team, but I think he will end up having an operation.

"You could argue Stefan has had an indifferent season. Sometimes it's difficult coming to new clubs and he probably hasn't been helped by the fact that we as a team haven't played to our full capabilities.

"But there were signs he was putting consistently good performances in, and it's a huge blow for him and it's a blow for us."